North Korea has slammed the United States for "political and military provocations" over the visit of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier to the South Korean port of Busan.

The statement by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un, was published Tuesday by the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"As soon as its new administration appeared this year, the U.S. has stepped up the political and military provocations against the DPRK, 'carrying forward' the former administration's hostile policy," her statement read, referring to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.