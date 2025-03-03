A senior official with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) warned in an email Sunday that the Trump administration's dismantling of the agency will result in unnecessary deaths — only to email his staff less than 30 minutes later to say that he had been placed on leave.

In a seven-page memo shared with staff, Nicholas Enrich, USAID's acting assistant administrator for global health, said "political leadership" had made it impossible to deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance around the world, contradicting assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that such aid would continue despite U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's cost-cutting campaign.

Twenty minutes later, Enrich sent another email saying that he had "just received notification that I have been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately."