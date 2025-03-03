Magnetic tape recordings used in videotapes and cassette tapes, which were popular up to the 2000s, are at risk of being lost as the tapes deteriorate and replay equipment are no longer produced.

Dubbed the "2025 problem," UNESCO has warned that the routine transfer of magnetic tape recordings is likely to cease around 2025 and has called for the digitization of audio and video recordings kept in academic and cultural institutions, as well as in private hands.

For some, it's their mission to preserve the past for future generations.