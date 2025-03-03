Kazuyoshi Konishi, 52, a journalist who has experienced being a “trailing spouse” to accompany his wife on an overseas assignment, says men should be more involved in addressing gender inequality issues in Japan.

Gender inequality in the household is a significant barrier to women’s participation in politics, creating a vicious cycle that delays progress, Konishi said in a recent interview ahead of International Women’s Day on Saturday.

Konishi took a leave of absence from his job as a political reporter at major news agency Kyodo in 2017 to accompany his wife to the United States. He left Kyodo in 2020 and now works as a freelance journalist specializing in gender equality, with a particular focus on engaging male audiences.