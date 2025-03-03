Prince Hisahito, who could become emperor one day if the country's succession laws are not changed, told his first news conference on Monday that he will strive to fulfill his royal duties.

The prince is second in line behind his father Crown Prince Akishino, who is Emperor Naruhito's younger brother. Naruhito's daughter, 23-year-old Aiko, is not eligible as Japanese law stipulates that only male members of the royal family can ascend the throne.

Hisahito, who turned 18 last year, plans to start studies at the University of Tsukuba, north of Tokyo, next month, specializing in biology.

"Mindful that I'm an adult member of the royal family, I intend to fulfill my duty seriously and carefully, while taking advice from those around me," he said.

Dressed in a dark suit and a tie, the prince looked a little tense at first but started to smile as the news conference progressed.

He said he was concerned about climate change and that his hobby was growing vegetables and rice.

"Sometimes tomatoes are bitten by bugs and the rice is eaten by sparrows. But I feel delighted when I've managed to harvest vegetables and rice and eat them with my family," the prince said.