Osaka Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of abandoning a body after a child was found encased in concrete inside a metal box used for clothing in an apartment unit.

According to the arrest warrant, Noriyuki Iimori, an unemployed man from Osaka's Hirano Ward, allegedly abandoned the body, which had been encased in concrete inside the box, after moving it to the unit of an apartment complex in the city of Yao, Osaka Prefecture, last November.

Imaging analysis later confirmed that the remains are of a child approximately 1 meter tall. When police contacted Iimori, he admitted to the charges, saying that “a child, around 7 years old" was inside.