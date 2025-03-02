U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday designated English as the official language of the United States, saying it would bring cohesion to a country characterized by immigration from around the world.

The White House published an executive order by Trump which says it is "long past time" that English is declared as the nation's official language.

"A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language," the document states.