President Donald Trump is making all of Vladimir Putin’s dreams come true in Ukraine, but even at the Kremlin officials find the head-spinning turn of events hard to believe.

Friday’s extraordinary Oval Office humiliation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the U.S. leader and his vice president, JD Vance, exceeded anything Russia could have expected.

The response out of Moscow was swift. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, said Trump told Zelenskyy "the truth to his face” before adding: "But it’s not enough — military aid should be stopped.” On the X social media platform, Medvedev called Zelenskyy an "insolent pig.”