Israel will adopt the proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for the Ramadan and Passover periods, the prime minister's office said early Sunday, hours after the first phase of the previously agreed ceasefire was set to expire.

On the first day of Witkoff's proposal, half of the hostages held in Gaza, both alive and dead, will be released, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, adding the remaining hostages will also be released after a permanent ceasefire was agreed to.

Witkoff made the proposal to extend the current ceasefire after realizing more time was needed for talks on a permanent ceasefire, Netanyahu's office added.