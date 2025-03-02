Thousands of people evacuated from parts of northern Japan as the country's largest wildfire in three decades raged unabated Sunday after killing at least one person, officials said.

The fire has now spread over 1,800 hectares, with the burned area expanding by 400 hectares in a day, according to the municipal government of Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture.

Around 2,000 people fled areas around the city to stay with friends or relatives, while more than 1,200 evacuated to shelters, according to officials.