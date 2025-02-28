For over four decades, “Let’s meet at Alta” was a given for anyone planning to meet up with friends in Shinjuku — one of Tokyo’s busiest entertainment districts.

The Shinjuku Alta building, which opened in April 1980, will close its doors after 45 years of business on Friday night, which for some feels like the end of an era.

Located near the east exit of the JR Shinjuku Station, the shopping complex housed trendy fashion stores popular among young women.