Tokyo police arrested two Taiwanese men on Thursday for allegedly breaking into a 69-year-old man's home in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward and stealing ¥18.5 million ($124,000) in cash last November.

Lin Yu-hung, 31, and Lin Chun-ku, 43, were arrested on suspicion of burglary resulting in injuries. The two had left Japan the day after the incident took place, but were arrested at Narita Airport when they revisited Japan on Thursday.

According to investigators, the two entered the elderly man's home in the Oizumi district of Nerima ward at around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 30. The suspects allegedly hit the man, who was sleeping at the time of the break-in, several times, causing injuries that took three weeks to heal, and stole a backpack with ¥18.5 million in cash and an official real-estate registry document for the home.

The two men arrived at Narita Airport on a short-stay visa two days before the incident and rented a car near the airport that was booked before they came to Japan, according to investigators.

Video footage of a security camera installed near the site of the incident showed the suspects roaming around the neighborhood a few hours before the break-in and then running away afterward.

The male resident had been a victim of fraud before. Since the two suspects don’t speak Japanese, police believe it unlikely that they are involved in a series of burglaries that have occurred in the metropolitan area since last year.

Translated by The Japan Times