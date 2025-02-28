Pacific microstate Nauru is selling citizenship to fund its retreat from rising seas, President David Adeang said, opening a contentious "golden passport" scheme as other climate financing runs dry.

The low-lying island nation of around 13,000 residents is planning a mass inland relocation as creeping seas start to eat away at its fertile coastal fringe.

It will drum up funding by selling passports to foreigners for U.S.$105,000 each, despite fears such schemes are ripe for criminal exploitation.