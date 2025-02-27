U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday ordered federal agencies to undertake more large-scale layoffs of workers, while the president let downsizing czar Elon Musk take a star role at his first cabinet meeting and discuss his ambitious budget-cutting targets.
A new memo instructed agencies to submit plans by March 13 for a "significant reduction" in staffing to a federal workforce already reeling from waves of layoffs and program cuts by Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency. It did not specify the number of new layoffs.
The memo represents a major escalation in Trump and Musk's campaign to slash the size of the U.S. government.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.