About 12 minutes into the first meeting of his new Cabinet, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the elephant in the room. This was rather easy for him to do, since the elephant was standing 10 feet (3 meters) away, dressed all in black, hovering over the head of the table at which the president and the members of his Cabinet sat.

"Is anybody unhappy with Elon?” Trump asked. Nervous laughter began to ripple around the room. "If you are,” Trump continued, "we’ll throw him out of here.” The Cabinet members started clapping.

It was meant as a joke — but just how funny did the various officials and aides crammed into the Cabinet room really find the situation to be?