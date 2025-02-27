The U.N. Human Rights Chief accused Israel on Wednesday of showing an unprecedented disregard for human rights in its military actions in the Gaza Strip and said Hamas had violated international law.

"Nothing justifies the appalling manner in which Israel has conducted its military operations in Gaza, which consistently breached international law," said Volker Turk, while presenting a new report on the human rights situation in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The report by the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also accused Hamas of grave violations since Oct. 7.