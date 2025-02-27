Amid a rift between the United States and Europe over Ukraine, Poland's top diplomat has a message for Japan and other U.S. allies: spend more on defense.

In view of the growing security challenges in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Thursday urged U.S. partners and allied nations, including Japan, to follow Warsaw’s example and increase military expenditure and preparedness.

“My message (for Japan) is actually the same as that of U.S. President (Donald) Trump,” Sikorski told a press briefing in Tokyo, noting that the American leader was right in his first term when he urged allies to spend more on defense.