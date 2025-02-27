Home builder Daiwa House Industry plans to expand its hiring system for people with disabilities in fiscal 2025 starting in April to meet in advance a fresh legal requirement for disability employment.

The legally mandated employment rate for people with disabilities in the private sector will be raised to 2.7% in July 2026, following the latest rise to 2.5% in April 2024.

Daiwa House aims to increase the whole group's disability employment rate to 2.7% in the coming fiscal year, from 2.53% in the current year, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.