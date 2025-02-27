A female pro-wrestler and her agency have reached a settlement with an individual who posted photos on social media focusing on her private parts during one of her matches, in a sexual harassment case that saw the individual agree to pay ¥1 million ($6,700), a lawyer of the plaintiffs said Thursday.

The settlement was reached before the Tokyo District Court on Feb. 17 between the wrestler, whose name has been withheld for privacy reasons; World Woman Pro-wrestling Diana, the agency that manages her wrestling matches; and the individual. The identity of the defendant has been withheld in accordance with the settlement agreement.

The plaintiffs sued the defendant in January 2024 for posting photos taken in a way that sexualized and emphasized parts of her body in April 2023, causing the woman to be “anxious to the point that she cannot concentrate during her matches.” The plaintiffs had sought ¥8.4 million in compensation.