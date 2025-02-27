The number of fatal car accidents and those causing serious injury in Japan that occurred while drivers were using their mobile phones rose by 14 in 2024 from the previous year to 136, the highest since 2007 when data first became available, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The number of such accidents had fallen from 105 in 2019 to 66 in 2020 following the introduction of tougher penalties for negligent driving, but it began to rise in 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of bicycle accidents of such severity caused by cyclists using their mobile phones increased by two to 28 last year, a record high. Tougher penalties for negligent cycling were introduced only last November.

Of last year's 136 car accidents, 125 cases — including 31 fatal ones — involved drivers looking at images on mobile phones, while 11 cases — including one resulting in death — involved those talking on the phone.

Among the 28 bicycle accidents, 25 — including one causing death — involved cyclists looking at images on mobile phones, while in three cases, they were talking on the phone.

Over the past five years, people in their 20s and 30s were responsible for 52.6% of fatal car accidents and those causing serious injury that were attributed to drivers' use of mobile phones. For such bicycle accidents, those under 20 were responsible for 55.3% of cases involving mobile phone use.

The NPA plans to use social media and other channels to educate young people about the danger of mobile phone use while driving or cycling.

The number of fatal accidents caused by drivers age 75 and above increased by 26 last year to 410, the agency said. The rate of accidents for such drivers was 5.2 per 100,000 people — twice that for those under 75 years old, it said.