Police on Thursday arrested a 74-year-old man, already imprisoned for murder, on suspicion of another murder involving the dismemberment of a body found in Shiga Prefecture in 2008.

Tomoyoshi Yuzuriha was a colleague of the victim at the same construction company, according to the prefectural police, which did not say whether he admitted the allegations.

In May to June in 2008, the severed head, legs and other body parts of a man were found one after another on the shores of Lake Biwa. The victim, who was later identified as Hideyuki Kawamoto, a 39-year-old resident of the city of Yasu, died of suffocation.

Yuzuriha has been convicted of killing a 69-year-old male acquaintance at his home in the city of Moriyama in 2018.