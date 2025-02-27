U.S. President Donald Trump declined comment Wednesday when asked whether it was the policy of his administration to prevent China from using force to take control of Taiwan — remarks that came just a day after the Chinese military held what Taipei said was unannounced "shooting training" off the self-ruled island’s southwestern coast

"I never comment on that,” Trump said Wednesday when asked by a reporter during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

"I don’t comment ... because I don’t want to ever put myself in that position. And if I said it, I certainly wouldn’t say it to you. I’d be saying it to other people, maybe people around this table,” he said, as his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and defense chief, Pete Hegseth, sat beside him.