The Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee on China warned on Tuesday that Beijing may try to exert leverage with Elon Musk in a bid to win more favorable U.S. policies, and Washington must counter any such effort.

Republican committee chair John Moolenaar and Democratic ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi said they believed the Communist Party of China wants to use U.S. business leaders including Musk, who have commercial interests in China, to advance its goals in talks with Washington. "To the question of Elon Musk, I do believe that the CCP will try and leverage any opportunity," Moolenaar told an event hosted by the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington.

"Are people going to be looking for that and make sure that his lane is one that is not influencing China policy? I believe that is the case," Moolenaar said, when asked if Congress has a role in preventing Beijing from negotiating with the White House through Musk.