A wood-processing company in a town hit by the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan 14 years ago is producing building materials for a key symbol of the upcoming 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka.

Woodcore, based in the town of Namie in Fukushima Prefecture, is supplying materials for the massive ring-shaped roof called the Grand Ring, one of the world's largest wooden structures and the centerpiece of the Osaka Expo, which will held for six months from April.

"The ring is a symbol of Fukushima's reconstruction," said Hidehiro Asada, the 57-year-old director of Woodcore. "I want many people to actually feel the reconstruction."