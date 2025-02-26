Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura and television announcer Asami Miura topped the list of ideal male bosses and that of female bosses, respectively, for the ninth consecutive year, a survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance showed Wednesday.

In the survey, respondents who are starting their careers this spring said that Uchimura and Miura look "approachable" and "gentle."

In the male category, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who achieved over 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases last season, ranked second for the second straight year. In the female category, comedian Asako Ito moved up to second place from third.

Meanwhile, shogi champion Sota Fujii topped the list of ideal male new employees chosen by respondents in their 30s to 50s, and actor Mana Ashida topped the female list.

The survey also showed that 51.5% of respondents who are starting their careers said that it is not necessary to communicate with bosses outside of work, with over 70% of respondents in their 20s to 50s saying the same.

The survey was conducted online from Jan. 10 to 20, covering 1,000 students and 880 working adults across Japan.