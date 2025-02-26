Tokyo police have rearrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of impersonating a police officer during a phone call to scam another man out of his money, sources said Wednesday.
A recording of what is believed to be Shohei Miyadai's voice was released by the police with the hopes of raising awareness of the scam, which has seen a surge in victims across various age groups.
Miyadai had already been arrested 10 times on suspicion of participating in other scams.
