As African countries face significant challenges in their economic development due to dwindling international aid, business linked to Japanese "soft power," including food and anime, may play an important role in investments to the region from Japan.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the significance of the Group of 20 major economies, of which his country became the first ever African chair this year, in a National Assembly speech on Feb. 6.

"It is an opportunity to place the needs of Africa and the rest of the Global South more firmly on the international development agenda," he said.