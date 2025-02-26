South Korea recorded the first increase in its fertility rate in nine years, in a rare piece of positive news for policymakers who have ramped up child care support in one of the world’s fastest-aging societies.

The number of babies expected per woman in a lifetime rose to 0.75 last year from 0.72 in 2023, according to data released Wednesday by South Korea’s national statistics office. While the fertility rate remained the world’s lowest, it marked the first year-on-year pickup since 2015, when it registered 1.24.

South Korea’s government has spent hundreds of billions of dollars over the years in a campaign aimed at encouraging more people to get married and procreate. Its steps have included greater financial compensation for parents and a reduction in mortgage interest rates for families that have newborns.