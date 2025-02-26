South Korean parliamentary lawyers seeking President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal over his short-lived imposition of martial law compared him to a dictator on Tuesday during their final arguments at his impeachment trial.

In his own closing statement to the eight justices on the Constitutional Court reviewing his impeachment, Yoon defended his decisions as lawful and necessary to protect the country.

Yoon faces being removed from office less than three years into his five-year presidency if the court upholds parliament's impeachment, which accused him of declaring martial law on Dec. 3 with no justifiable constitutional grounds.