China said on Wednesday that Taiwan is seeking to give away the island's semiconductor industry to the United States as a "souvenir" and leverage it to seek political support from Washington.
U.S. media has said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies such as Apple and Nvidia, has been in talks for a stake in Intel.
Neither TSMC nor Intel has confirmed the reports, and Taiwan's government says it has not received information about any overseas investment application from TSMC.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.