Israeli bulldozers have demolished large areas of the now virtually empty Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank and appear to be carving wide roadways through its once-crowded warren of alleyways, echoing tactics already employed in the Gaza Strip as troops prepare for a long-term stay.

At least 40,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Jenin and the nearby city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank since Israel began its operation just a day after reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza after 15 months of war.

"Jenin is a repeat of what happened in Jabalia," said Basheer Matahen, spokesperson for the Jenin municipality, referring to the refugee camp in northern Gaza that was cleared out by the Israeli army after weeks of bitter fighting. "The camp has become uninhabitable."