Pope Francis is still critically ill as he battles double pneumonia, but his condition has shown a "slight improvement," the Vatican said Monday.
The 88-year-old pontiff is spending his 11th night in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, making it the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year papacy.
"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in their critical nature, show a slight improvement," the health update read.
