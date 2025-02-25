Gunma Prefecture was the most desired relocation destination in Japan in 2024, according to a survey by a nonprofit organization.

The survey , conducted by Furusato Kaiki Shien Center, which provides information and support to people who want to move to the countryside, also saw a record number of consultations about relocating out of cities for the fourth year in a row.

The survey was conducted among 19,021 respondents who either consulted the center or participated in information sessions it hosted in 2024. While Gunma ranked top among participants of information sessions in 2023, this is the first time that it took first place among people who consulted the center as well.