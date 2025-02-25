Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, visited Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te at the presidential office in Taipei on Monday for their first meeting.

"We agreed that cooperation among democracies, including Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, is important for regional and global stability," Tamaki told reporters after the meeting.

Touching on industrial cooperation between Taiwan and Japan, including on semiconductors, Lai said at the meeting that it is crucial to develop supply chains among democracies.

Tamaki also met with Joseph Wu, secretary-general of Taiwan's National Security Council, former President Tsai Ing-wen and former digital minister Audrey Tang on the same day.