Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has urged Group of Seven leaders to unite on bringing peace to war-torn Ukraine, but stressed that the grouping be careful “not to draw the wrong lessons” by backing a process that could validate the use of force to change borders.

Ishiba told reporters following a videoconference with his G7 counterparts late Monday that he had expressed hopes that various diplomatic efforts currently being made, including those of the United States, “would bear fruit and help resolve the situation.”

But the prime minister also emphasized that in working toward peace, the group “must be careful not to draw the wrong lessons from the situation, which could lead to the possibility of changing the status quo by force.”