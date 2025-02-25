The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan held a party convention on Monday and adopted a program of activities for fiscal 2025 that positions a change of government as its top goal.

The CDP will now accelerate preparations for this summer's House of Councilors election and the next House of Representatives election.

In a speech at the party convention, CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda highlighted the party's demands to revise the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill, including freezing a government plan to raise the ceiling on out-of-pocket medical expenses.