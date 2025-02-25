The Japan Fair Trade Commission plans to advise electronics retailer Bic Camera to prevent a recurrence of unreasonable reductions in payments to subcontractors that manufacture its private-brand products, informed sources said Tuesday.

The commission found that Bic Camera unreasonably cut the payments by a total of about ¥500 million in violation of the subcontract law.

After being investigated by the FTC, Bic Camera paid all of the reduced amount to the subcontractors, according to the sources.

Over a period of about a year from the summer of 2023 at the latest, Bic Camera reduced payments to about 50 subcontractors for the manufacturing of its private-brand products under the guise of "sales incentives," the sources said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bic Camera admitted that the company is under investigation by the FTC, adding that it has no matters to disclose at the moment.