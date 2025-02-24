Germany's conservatives won the national election on Sunday but a fractured vote handed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) its best ever result in second place and left conservative leader Friedrich Merz facing messy coalition talks.

Merz, who has no previous experience in office, is set to become chancellor with Europe's largest economy ailing, its society split over migration and its security caught between a confrontational U.S. and an assertive Russia and China.

After the collapse of incumbent Olaf Scholz's unloved coalition, Merz, 69, must forge a coalition from a fragmented parliament in a process that could take months.