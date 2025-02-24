A public gathering was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Sunday to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's 65th birthday, with over 20,000 people visiting, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

"I wish everyone around the country a peaceful spring," the emperor told crowds of people who gathered at the palace in the capital's Chiyoda Ward for the greeting event.

Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito said, "I would like to send my heartfelt sympathies to people who have suffered hardships and damage due to the recent heavy snow."