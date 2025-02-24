Tokyo police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after another 17-year-old was stabbed to death on a street in the capital's Adachi Ward early Monday.

Police officers found the victim stabbed in the right side of his chest with a knife after rushing to the scene following an emergency call around 4:30 a.m. saying that he had been stabbed by a friend, police sources said.

Police made an emergency arrest of the suspected attacker at the scene, while the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The arrested boy has admitted to stabbing the victim, the police sources said. Police plan to investigate him on suspicion of murder, believing that he had a dispute with the victim over a woman who was an acquaintance of both and was with them at the time.

The scene is located in an area with an elementary school and houses about 1.5 kilometers west of Nishiaraidaishi-nishi station on the Nippori-toneri Liner.