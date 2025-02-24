They appear tranquil soaring above Himalayan forests, but a string of cable car projects in Nepal has sparked violent protests, with locals saying environmental protection should trump tourism development.

In Nepal's eastern district of Taplejung, the community has been torn apart by a $22-million government-backed project many say will destroy livelihoods and damage ancient forests they hold as sacred.

Across Nepal, five cable car projects have opened in the past two years — and 10 more are under development, according to government figures.