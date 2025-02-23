The Vatican said on Saturday that Pope Francis' health had deteriorated over the past 24 hours and for the first time described his condition as "critical," reporting he had needed supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing for several days, and was subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. In a statement on Saturday evening, the Vatican said the 88-year-old Francis had suffered a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" during the morning that had required the administration of "high-flow oxygen."

"The Holy Father's condition remains critical," the statement said. "The Pope is not out of danger." It added: "The Holy Father remains alert and has spent the day in a chair, though he is suffering more than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis remains guarded."