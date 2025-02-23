U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about negotiations in Congress to push forward his agenda on taxes and immigration, declaring that his party’s political movement will have lasting staying power in Washington.

Trump reprised many measures of his first month back in the White House in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference, telling the friendly audience that he’s confident the Republican Party will beat the historical odds and avoid a voter backlash in next year’s midterm elections.

"I think we’re going to do fantastically well in the midterms.” Trump said. "We’re going to forge a new and lasting political majority that will drive American politics for generations to come.”