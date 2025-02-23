The last time Keir Starmer crossed the Atlantic to meet Donald Trump, the British prime minister needed to show that he could avoid a personality clash with the once and future president. The stakes are considerably higher now.

Starmer’s trip to the White House next week — his first since Trump’s election to a second term in November — has the potential to define his time in office. While Starmer’s allies see an opportunity for Britain to rebuild its standing in Europe five years after Brexit, the notoriously cautious premier will have to take political risks to help secure the continent’s future.

"This is a moment for Keir Starmer to step up,” said Peter Ricketts, a former U.K. national security adviser. "The opening is there, but it will take a boldness that is not necessarily his style.”