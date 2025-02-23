Bangladeshi high-schooler Laiba is being educated for the future, but what she learns has been determined by the latest chapter in her country's battle over its past.

Last year, a student-led revolution overthrew the government of iron-fisted premier Sheikh Hasina when public anger over her increasingly autocratic rule boiled over.

Her ouster has prompted Bangladesh to do something that has followed every sudden change in national leadership: rewrite its history books to suit new orthodoxies.