Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday that freeing Palestinian prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire deal will be delayed until Hamas ends "humiliating ceremonies" it holds while handing over Israeli hostages.

"In light of Hamas' repeated violations — including the disgraceful ceremonies that dishonor our hostages and the cynical use of hostages for propaganda — it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday (Saturday) until the release of the next hostages is ensured, without the humiliating ceremonies," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Since a ceasefire came into effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, Hamas has released 25 Israeli hostages in well-rehearsed ceremonies, with masked militants parading the captives on stage and forcing them to wave at Gazans gathered to watch the events, and even address them on a microphone.