Emperor Naruhito, who turned 65 on Sunday, has renewed his wish for world peace as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

At a news conference held at the Imperial Palace ahead of his 65th birthday, the emperor said he is grateful that Japan has been without war for 80 years.

The emperor said he hopes that the 80th anniversary will be "an opportunity for us to remember the preciousness of peace and renew our wish for peace."