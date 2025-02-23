Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission is considering nixing a prior consent requirement when obtaining sensitive personal information for the development of artificial intelligence.

The move by the government agency is intended to make it easier for AI-related businesses to utilize personal information. The personal information protection law is reviewed every three years.

"In light of the creation and development of new industries, a study is being made while balancing the protection of personal rights and interests and the utilization of personal information," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference on Friday.