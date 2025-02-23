Japanese police on Sunday served a fresh arrest warrant for a man for alleged murder and robbery in connection with a case in which the dismembered body of a man was found abandoned in Osaka Prefecture recently.

The suspect, Hiroto Oki, 28, has remained silent over the murder and robbery allegations, according to the Osaka Prefectural Police Department.

After his first arrest on Feb. 3 for allegedly abandoning the body of Takamichi Kamioka, however, Oki told the police that he choked Kamioka to death after the victim came out of his house, investigative sources said. The suspect also said that he had no money so he therefore had no choice but to kill Kamioka, an employee of the Land, Infrastructure Transport and Tourism Ministry, according to the sources.