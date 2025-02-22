The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has worked out a draft of its 2025 policy platform calling for, among other things, promoting the use of social media as part of its efforts to win this summer's election for the House of Councillors.

Achieving a victory in the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, is the most important challenge for the party this year, according to the draft platform, approved by the party's General Council on Friday.

It also says that the party will formulate a Reiwa-era political reform program, with an aim to dispel public distrust of politics created by a high-profile slush funds scandal involving LDP factions. Reiwa is the name of Japan's era that started in 2019.